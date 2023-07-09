Open Menu

Golf: John Deere Classic Scores

Published July 09, 2023

Golf: John Deere Classic scores

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic at Silvis, Illinois (USA unless noted, par 71, a- denotes amateur): 197 - Brendon Todd 66-65-66 198 - Alex Smalley 66-70-62, Denny McCarthy 68-64-68, Adam Schenk 65-66-67 199 - Peter Kuest 67-67-65 200 - Jonas Blixt (SWE) 62-73-65, Chris Kirk 68-66-66, JT Poston 68-67-65, Lucas Glover 69-65-66, Kevin Roy 69-63-68, Mark Hubbard 67-66-67, William Mouw 66-66-68, Cameron Young 65-64-71201 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 73-63-65, Greyson Sigg 65-70-66202 - a-Michael Thorbjornsen 73-63-66, Doug Ghim 70-65-67, Davis Thompson 68-69-65, Adam Svensson (CAN) 69-66-67, Kevin Yu (TPE) 70-67-65, Nate Lashley 65-69-68, Garrick Higgo (RSA) 65-66-71

More Stories From Miscellaneous