Golf: John Deere Classic Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 08:40 AM
Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic at Silvis, Illinois (USA unless noted, par 71, a- denotes amateur): 263 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 73-63-65-62 265 - Alex Smalley 66-70-62-67, Brendon Todd 66-65-66-68 266 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-64-71-63, Adam Schenk 65-66-67-68 268 - Grayson Murray 64-70-69-65, Kevin Yu (TPE) 70-67-65-66, Cameron Young 65-64-71-68, Mark Hubbard 67-66-67-68, Lucas Glover 69-65-66-68, JT Poston 68-67-65-68, Denny McCarthy 68-64-68-70269 - Seamus Power (IRL) 66-69-70-64, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-69-66-66, Greyson Sigg 65-70-66-68, William Mouw 66-66-68-69270 - Troy Merritt 68-67-69-65, a-Michael Thorbjornsen 73-63-66-68, Peter Kuest 67-67-65-71, Jonas Blixt (SWE) 62-73-65-70