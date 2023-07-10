Open Menu

Golf: John Deere Classic Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Golf: John Deere Classic scores

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic at Silvis, Illinois (USA unless noted, par 71, a- denotes amateur): 263 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 73-63-65-62 265 - Alex Smalley 66-70-62-67, Brendon Todd 66-65-66-68 266 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 68-64-71-63, Adam Schenk 65-66-67-68 268 - Grayson Murray 64-70-69-65, Kevin Yu (TPE) 70-67-65-66, Cameron Young 65-64-71-68, Mark Hubbard 67-66-67-68, Lucas Glover 69-65-66-68, JT Poston 68-67-65-68, Denny McCarthy 68-64-68-70269 - Seamus Power (IRL) 66-69-70-64, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-69-66-66, Greyson Sigg 65-70-66-68, William Mouw 66-66-68-69270 - Troy Merritt 68-67-69-65, a-Michael Thorbjornsen 73-63-66-68, Peter Kuest 67-67-65-71, Jonas Blixt (SWE) 62-73-65-70

Related Topics

USA Young Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

9 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

11 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

11 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

11 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

14 hours ago
SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

16 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

16 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

16 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

16 hours ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous