Golf: LPGA Founders Cup scores

May 15, 2022

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par 72): 199 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 67-63-69 200 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 63-70-67 202 - Lexi Thompson 67-66-69 205 - Angel Yin 70-67-68 207 - Paula Reto (RSA) 69-67-71, Megan Khang 64-72-71, Ally Ewing 67-66-74208 - Jennifer Kupcho 70-70-68, Chun In-Gee (KOR) 74-65-69, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 65-73-70, Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 67-68-73afp

