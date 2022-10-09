Golf: LPGA Mediheal Championship scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship (par-72; USA unless stated): 202 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 64-69-69 206 - Paula Reto (RSA) 67-70-69 207 - Andrea Lee 71-70-66, Celine Boutier (FRA) 69-72-66, Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 73-66-68 208 - Yuka Saso (JPN) 70-70-68, Danielle Kang 73-67-68, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 69-69-70209 - Lauren Coughlin 70-71-68, Daniela Darquea (ECU) 71-69-69, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 68-70-71, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 68-70-71210 - Caroline Inglis 75-67-68, Amanda Doherty 73-69-68, Jennifer Chang 68-74-68, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 70-70-70, Georgia Hall (ENG) 71-68-71, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 67-72-71, Pauline Roussin (FRA) 70-68-72, Kang Hae-ji (KOR) 69-69-72