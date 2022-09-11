UrduPoint.com

Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship scores

Washington, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Queen City Championship at Cincinnati, Ohio (USA unless noted, par 72): 200 - Ally Ewing 69-64-67 201 - Maria Fassi (MEX) 68-66-67 202 - Lin Xiyu (CHN) 64-68-70 204 - Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 68-67-69, Megan Khang 69-66-69, Sarah Kemp (AUS) 66-68-70, Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR) 68-63-73 205 - Kim A-lim (KOR) 66-69-70 206 - Andrea Lee 69-66-71 207 - Brooke Henderson (CAN) 71-67-69, An Na-rin (KOR) 70-68-69, Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 71-66-70 208 - Morgane Metraux (SUI) 69-73-66, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 67-74-67, Marina Alex 70-68-70209 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 67-71-71, Angel Yin 69-67-73210 - Elizabeth Szokol 71-71-68, Hsu Wei-ling (TPE) 73-68-69, Park Sung-hyun (KOR) 71-70-69, Leona Maguire (IRL) 70-67-73

