Golf majors reset: PGA in Aug., US Open Sept, Masters Nov.

New York, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Three US-based major golf championships announced rescheduled 2020 dates Monday in the wake of the British Open being called off until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Championship is now scheduled to be played August 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco. It was postponed from May.

The US Open was rescheduled from June to September 17-20 with the Ryder Cup to be contested one week later at Whistling Straits as scheduled.

The Masters, which was to have been played this week at Augusta National, has been rescheduled for November 12-15.