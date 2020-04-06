UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf Majors Reset: PGA In Aug., US Open Sept, Masters Nov.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Golf majors reset: PGA in Aug., US Open Sept, Masters Nov.

New York, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Three US-based major golf championships announced rescheduled 2020 dates Monday in the wake of the British Open being called off until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Championship is now scheduled to be played August 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco. It was postponed from May.

The US Open was rescheduled from June to September 17-20 with the Ryder Cup to be contested one week later at Whistling Straits as scheduled.

The Masters, which was to have been played this week at Augusta National, has been rescheduled for November 12-15.

Related Topics

San Francisco Augusta May June August September November 2020 From US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

11 minutes ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

11 minutes ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

56 minutes ago

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

3 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.