Golf: Meijer LPGA Classic scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Belmont, Michigan (USA unless noted, par-72): 130 - Jennifer Kupcho 63-67 132 - Nelly Korda 67-65 133 - Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 68-65 134 - Brooke Henderson (CAN) 68-66, Lexi Thompson 65-69, Madelene Sagström (SWE) 65-69 135 - Anna Nordqvist (SWE) 65-70, Caroline Masson (GER) 67-68 136 - Jessica Korda 68-68, Gerina Mendoza 64-72, Paula Reto (RSA) 71-65137 - Andrea Lee 66-71, Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 68-69, Lin Xi Yu (CHN) 70-67, Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-69, Leona Maguire (IRL) 69-68138 - Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 71-67, Hannah Green (AUS) 70-68, Liu Ruixin (CHN) 67-71, Lydia Ko (NZL) 70-68, Brittany Lincicome 69-69, Stacy Lewis 67-71, Robynn Ree 71-67