Golf: Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

San Francisco, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links, par-72 Spyglass Hill and par-71 Monterey Peninsula courses (USA unless noted): 200 - Beau Hossler 70-65-65, Andrew Putnam 65-67-68, Tom Hoge 63-69-68 201 - Patrick Cantlay 65-68-68, Joel Dahmen 71-64-66, Jordan Spieth 68-70-63 202 - Seamus Power (IRL) 64-64-74 204 - Jason Day (AUS) 68-66-70, Denny McCarthy 68-70-66205 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 69-68-68, Greyson Sigg 67-68-70, Bo Van Pelt 67-70-68, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-67-69, Sean O'Hair 67-67-71, Troy Merritt 68-67-70, Keith Mitchell 69-68-68206 - Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 68-67-71, J.J.

Spaun 72-70-64, Pat Perez 70-67-69, David Lipsky 67-67-72

