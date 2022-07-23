Golf: PGA 3M Open scores

UrduPoint.com

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota (par 71, USA unless noted): 129 - Scott Piercy 65-64 132 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67-65 134 - Callum Tarren (ENG) 71-63 135 - Tony Finau 67-68, Robert Streb 68-67, Tom Hoge 67-68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 65-70, Doug Ghim 67-68 137 - Patton Kizzire 68-69, Lee Hodges 70-67, Jared Wolfe 68-69, Chesson Hadley 68-69, Peter Malnati 68-69138 - Cam Davis (AUS) 70-68, Adam Long 69-69, Greyson Sigg 70-68, Danny Willett (ENG) 72-66, Brice Garnett 67-71, Chase Seiffert 71-67139 - Roger Sloan (CAN) 70-69, Andrew Putnam 71-68, Paul Barjon (FRA) 72-67, Scott Gutschewski 72-67, Ricky Barnes 68-71, David Lingmerth (SWE) 68-71, James Hahn 69-70, Andrew Novak 70-69

