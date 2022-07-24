Golf: PGA 3M Open scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota (par 71, USA unless noted): 195 - Scott Piercy 65-64-66 199 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67-65-67 200 - Doug Ghim 67-68-65, Tony Finau 67-68-65 201 - Tom Hoge 67-68-66 202 - Greyson Sigg 70-68-64, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 65-70-67 203 - Andrew Putnam 71-68-64, Jared Wolfe 68-69-66, Chesson Hadley 68-69-66204 - J.

T.

Poston 71-69-64, Lee Hodges 70-67-67205 - Stewart Cink 71-69-65, Adam Long 69-69-67, Callum Tarren (ENG) 71-63-71