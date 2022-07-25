Golf: PGA 3M Open scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the US PGA Tour's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota (par 71, USA unless noted): 267 - Tony Finau 67-68-65-67 270 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 65-70-67-68, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67-65-67-71 271 - James Hahn 69-70-67-65, Tom Hoge 67-68-66-70, Scott Piercy 65-64-66-76 274 - Danny Willett (ENG) 72-66-68-68, Callum Tarren (ENG) 71-63-71-69, Greyson Sigg 70-68-64-72 275 - Chesson Hadley 68-69-66-72276 - Kelly Kraft 70-71-68-67, Peter Malnati 68-69-69-70, Robert Streb 68-67-71-70, J.T.

Poston 71-69-64-72, Andrew Putnam 71-68-64-73afp