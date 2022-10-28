Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship scores

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the US PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship (par-71, USA unless noted): 62 - Austin Smotherman, Harrison Endycott (AUS) 63 - Arjun Atwal (IND), Adam Schenk, Scott Brown, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton64 - Justin Lower, Sean O'Hair, Harry Higgs, Thomas Detry (BEL), Dylan Wu, Ben Martin, Greyson Sigg, Kevin Yu (TPE)65 - Brian Stuard, Patrick Rodgers, Scott Gutschewski, Max McGreevy, Nick Hardy, MJ Daffue (RSA), Aaron Baddeley (AUS), Seamus Power (IRL), An Byeong-hun (KOR), Alex Smalley, Trevor Werbylo, Dou Zecheng (CHN), Ben Griffin