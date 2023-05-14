Golf: PGA Championship past 10 winners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rochester, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Past 10 winners of the PGA Championship ahead of this year's event at Oak Hill: 2022: Justin Thomas (USA) 2021: Phil Mickelson (USA) 2020: Collin Morikawa (USA) 2019: Brooks Koepka (USA) 2018: Brooks Koepka (USA) 2017: Justin Thomas (USA) 2016: Jimmy Walker (USA) 2015: Jason Day (AUS)2014: Rory McIlroy (NIR)2013: Jason Dufner (USA)