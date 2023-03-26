Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Championship scores

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (par 72, USA unless noted): 202 - Nikolai Hojgaard (DEN) 71-65-66, Sam Stevens 69-65-68 203 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-68-65, Wyndham Clark 69-65-69, Tyler Duncan 71-65-67, Matt Wallace (ENG) 67-66-70 204 - Martin Trainer (FRA) 69-70-65, Austin Eckroat 69-69-66, Ricky Barnes 68-70-66 206 - Brice Garnett 66-70-70207 - Vincent Norman (SWE) 71-70-66, Matthias Schwab (AUT) 71-68-68, Ben Martin 66-72-69208 - Scott Harrington 70-72-66, Harry Hall (ENG) 71-68-69, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 72-67-69, Brent Grant 69-69-70, Akshay Bhatia 73-63-72