UrduPoint.com

Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club (USA unless noted, par-71): 198 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 65-68-65 201 - Max Homa 64-68-69 202 - Keith Mitchell 64-69-69 203 - Patrick Cantlay 68-67-68 204 - Gary Woodland 69-68-67 206 - Adam Svensson (CAN) 67-71-68, Denny McCarthy 71-71-64, Tom Hoge 67-71-68, Collin Morikawa 66-68-72 207 - J.J.

Spaun 68-72-67, Sahith Theegala 71-68-68, Will Zalatoris 69-68-70, Matt Kuchar 66-70-71, Lee Hodges 67-66-74 208 - Seamus Power (IRL) 71-70-67, Scottie Scheffler 70-68-70, Danny Willett (ENG) 68-69-71209 - Luke List 70-71-68, Lucas Herbert 70-71-68, Justin Suh 71-70-68, Peter Malnati 68-71-70, Cameron Young 68-74-67, Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-69-71, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 68-70-71, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-69-73210 - Justin Thomas 68-73-69, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-71-70, Kevin Tway 68-73-69, Jason Day (AUS) 72-67-71, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-71-71, Kramer Hickok 69-69-72, Tiger Woods 69-74-67

Related Topics

USA Young Mitchell Gary Tiger Woods

Recent Stories

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

6 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

8 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

8 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

8 hours ago
 Japan, China to Resume Security Dialogue Halted in ..

Japan, China to Resume Security Dialogue Halted in 2019 - Foreign Minister

8 hours ago
 Belarus cadets train on Russian tanks amid fears o ..

Belarus cadets train on Russian tanks amid fears of bigger conflict

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.