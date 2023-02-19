Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club (USA unless noted, par-71): 198 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 65-68-65 201 - Max Homa 64-68-69 202 - Keith Mitchell 64-69-69 203 - Patrick Cantlay 68-67-68 204 - Gary Woodland 69-68-67 206 - Adam Svensson (CAN) 67-71-68, Denny McCarthy 71-71-64, Tom Hoge 67-71-68, Collin Morikawa 66-68-72 207 - J.J.

Spaun 68-72-67, Sahith Theegala 71-68-68, Will Zalatoris 69-68-70, Matt Kuchar 66-70-71, Lee Hodges 67-66-74 208 - Seamus Power (IRL) 71-70-67, Scottie Scheffler 70-68-70, Danny Willett (ENG) 68-69-71209 - Luke List 70-71-68, Lucas Herbert 70-71-68, Justin Suh 71-70-68, Peter Malnati 68-71-70, Cameron Young 68-74-67, Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-69-71, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 68-70-71, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-69-73210 - Justin Thomas 68-73-69, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-71-70, Kevin Tway 68-73-69, Jason Day (AUS) 72-67-71, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-71-71, Kramer Hickok 69-69-72, Tiger Woods 69-74-67