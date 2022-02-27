Golf: PGA Honda Classic scores

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (par-70, USA unless noted, three players to finish round Saturday): 199 - Daniel Berger 65-65-69 204 - Shane Lowry (IRL) 70-67-67, Sepp Straka (AUT) 71-64-69, Kurt Kitayama 64-69-71, Chris Kirk 65-68-71 205 - Adam Svensson (CAN) 69-65-71208 - Sam Ryder 71-68-69, Martin Contini (ARG) 68-70-70, Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 68-70-70, Alex Noren (SWE) 69-69-70, John Huh 72-65-71, Lee Hodges 71-66-71209 - Brian Stuard 70-70-69, Matthias Schwab (AUT) 67-72-70, Beau Hossler 69-69-71, Gary Woodland 69-69-71, Nick Watney 71-67-71, Mark Hubbard 70-64-75