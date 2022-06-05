UrduPoint.com

Golf: PGA Memorial Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Golf: PGA Memorial scores

Washington, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Leading scores after the third round of the PGA Tour Memorial tournament at Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio on Saturday (par-72; USA unless stated): 203 - Billy Horschell 70-68-65 208 - Cameron Smith (AUS) 67-69-72, Aaron Wise 70-69-69 209 - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 69-69-71, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 71-68-70, Daniel Berger 70-72-67210 - Denny McCarthy 68-69-73, Luke List 67-71-72, Davis Riley 67-71-72, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 71-69-70, Patrick Cantlay 72-69-69211 - Cameron Young 67-71-73, Matthew NeSmith 69-72-70, Sahith Theegala 68-75-68

More Stories From Miscellaneous

