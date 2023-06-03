Golf: PGA Memorial tournament scores

Washington, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the PGA Tour Memorial tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio (USA unless noted, par-72): 136 - Justin Suh 70-66 137 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 72-65 138 - David Lipsky 69-69, Patrick Cantlay 71-67 139 - Kim Si-woo (KOR) 71-68, Mark Hubbard 69-70 140 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-68, Sepp Straka 71-69, Patrick Rodgers 70-70, Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-70, Rickie Fowler 72-68141 - Lee Hodges 72-69, Luke Donald (ENG) 72-69, Jordan Spieth 69-72, Wyndham Clark 70-71, Austin Eckroat 69-72142 - Stephan Jaeger (GER) 72-70, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 71-71, Matt Wallace (ENG) 68-74, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-71, Sam Burns 71-71