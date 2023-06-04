Golf: PGA Memorial tournament scores

UrduPoint.com

Washington, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Tour Memorial tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio (USA unless noted, par-72): 210 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-68-70, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 71-68-71, David Lipsky 69-69-72 211 - Denny McCarthy 71-72-68, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-71-69, Wyndham Clark 70-71-70, Lee Hodges 72-69-70, Mark Hubbard 69-70-72 212 - Keegan Bradley 74-73-65, Collin Morikawa 71-73-68, Patrick Rodgers 70-70-72, Patrick Cantlay 71-67-74, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 72-65-75213 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-76-67, Russell Henley 74-71-68, JJ Spaun 72-71-70, Joseph Bramlett 73-70-70, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 72-70-71, Austin Eckroat 69-72-72, Jordan Spieth 69-72-72, Sepp Straka 71-69-73, Justin Suh 70-66-77214 - Adam Schenk 75-71-68, Keith Mitchell 71-74-69, Danny Willett (ENG) 69-76-69, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 76-68-70, Andrew Putnam 71-72-71, Gary Woodland 75-68-71, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 73-70-71, Rickie Fowler 72-68-74, Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-70-74

