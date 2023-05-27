UrduPoint.com

Golf: PGA Tour Colonial Scores

May 27, 2023

Golf: PGA Tour Colonial scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas (USA unless noted, par-70): 128 - Harry Hall (ENG) 62-66 131 - Harris English 65-66 132 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67-65 133 - Adam Schenk 66-67, Robby Shelton 66-67, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 67-66 134 - Andrew Novak 68-66, Scottie Scheffler 67-67135 - Austin Eckroat 69-66, Carson Young 69-66, Justin Rose (ENG) 69-66136 - Ben Griffin 67-69, Andrew Putnam 66-70, Lee Hodges 69-67, Max Homa 67-69, Peter Malnati 69-67, David Lipsky 67-69, Chez Reavie 67-69

