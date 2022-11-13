Golf: PGA Tour Houston Open scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Houston Open (USA unless noted, Par-70): 195 - Tony Finau 65-62-68 199 - Ben Taylor (ENG) 66-68-65 202 - Justin Rose (ENG) 67-69-66, Wyndham Clark 66-68-68, Tyson Alexander 66-66-70 203 - Gary Woodland 69-67-67, Joel Dahmen 67-68-68204 - Scott Piercy 67-70-67, Russell Knox (SCO) 69-65-70, Aaron Rai (ENG) 70-64-70, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 66-68-70, James Hahn 68-65-71, Alex Noren (SWE) 65-66-73, Patrick Rodgers 68-63-73205 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 70-65-70, Alex Smalley 71-64-70, Joseph Bramlett 70-65-70, Ben Griffin 67-67-71, Trey Mullinax 67-66-72