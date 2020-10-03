UrduPoint.com
Golf: PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:50 AM

Golf: PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship scores

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi (USA unless noted, par-72): 131 - Keegan Bradley 66-65 133 - J.T.

Poston 66-67, Charley Hoffman 64-69 134 - MJ Daffue 65-69 135 - Denny McCarthy 68-67, Kristoffer Ventura (NOR) 67-68136 - Kevin Chappell 64-72, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 68-68, Anirban Lahiri (IND) 66-70, Brandt Snedeker 70-66, Talor Gooch 66-70137 - Peter Malnati 70-67, Sebastian Munoz (COL) 64-73, Corey Conners (CAN) 67-70, Martin Laird (SCO) 68-69, Cameron Tringale 68-69, Aaron Wise 68-69

