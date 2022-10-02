Golf: PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi (par 72; USA unless stated): 201 - Mark Hubbard 67-69-65 202 - Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 71-63-68 204 - Garrick Higgo 70-66-68, Scott Stallings 69-67-68, Sepp Straka (AUT) 69-66-69 205 - Keegan Bradley 70-71-64, Nick Hardy 70-67-68206 - Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 68-72-66, Dean Burmester (RSA) 70-68-68, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 73-65-68207 - Cody Gribble 73-67-67, Taylor Montgomery 72-68-67, Joel Dahmen 71-68-68, Davis Riley 66-71-70