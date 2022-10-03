Golf: PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship scores

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's final round of the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi (par 72; USA unless noted, x-won with birdie on second playoff hole): 271 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 69-66-69-67, x-Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 71-63-68-69 272 - Garrick Higgo (RSA) 70-66-68-68 273 - Dean Burmester (RSA) 70-68-68-67 275 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 73-65-68-69, Nick Hardy 70-67-68-70, Keegan Bradley 70-71-64-70, Mark Hubbard 67-69-65-74 276 - Matthew NeSmith 72-69-71-64, Greyson Sigg 69-71-69-67, Thomas Detry (BEL) 67-67-74-68, Taylor Montgomery 72-68-67-69277 - Ryan Armour 71-68-69-69, Callum Tarren (ENG) 72-68-68-69, Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 71-69-68-69, Joel Dahmen 71-68-68-70, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 68-72-66-71, Scott Stallings 69-67-68-73278 - Hayden Buckley 71-70-72-65, Scott Piercy 71-70-70-67, Nick Taylor (CAN) 68-70-70-70, Kevin Yu (TPE) 67-73-68-70, Davis Riley 66-71-70-71