Golf: PGA Tour St. Jude Championship scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the St. Jude Championship, first US PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoff event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee (USA unless noted, par-70): 129 - JJ Spaun 62-67 130 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 64-66, Troy Merritt 65-65 131 - Denny McCarthy 66-65 132 - Brian Harman 66-66, Tony Finau 64-68, Cameron Smith (AUS) 67-65, Ryan Palmer 65-67 133 - Adam Scott (AUS) 66-67, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67-66, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 64-69, Sahith Theegala 63-70, Kevin Kisner 69-64, Tyler Duncan 70-63, Trey Mullinax 66-67, Lucas Glover 65-68134 - Andrew Putnam 66-68, Wyndham Clark 67-67, Will Zalatoris 71-63, James Hahn 65-69, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 68-66, Justin Thomas 67-67, Maverick McNealy 67-67, Sam Burns 65-69, Sam Ryder 68-66, Lee Hodges 65-69135 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-66, Patrick Cantlay 67-68, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 62-73, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 65-70, Max Homa 66-69, Michael Thompson 65-70