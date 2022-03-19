Golf: PGA Valpsar Championship scores

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Leaders after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour Valspar Championship at Innisbrook's Copperhead course at Palm Harbor, Florida (par-71, USA unless noted): 128 - Matthew NeSmith 67-61 130 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 64-66 131 - Scott Stallings 65-66, Sam Burns 64-67 132 - Justin Thomas 66-66 133 - Davis Riley 65-68 134 - Webb Simpson 67-67, Xander Schauffele 67-67, Brian Harman 67-67135 - Troy Merritt 68-67, Martin Kaymer (GER) 69-66, Richy Werenski 65-70, Gary Woodland 67-68, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 67-68, David Lipsky 64-71, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 64-71, Stewart Cink 67-68, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 67-68, Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 67-68136 - Kevin Kisner 70-66, Tyrrell Hatton 68-68, Joseph Bramlett 69-67, Patton Kizzire 69-67, Kevin Streelman 67-69