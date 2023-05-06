Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores

UrduPoint.com

Washington, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the PGA Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina (par 71, USA unless noted): 134 - Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 69-65, Nate Lashley 68-66, Wyndham Clark 67-67 135 - Xander Schauffele 66-69, JJ Spaun 68-67, Justin Thomas 68-67, Adam Scott (AUS) 67-68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 69-66, Adam Svensson (CAN) 68-67 136 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 65-71, Michael Kim 68-68, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 66-70137 - Stewart Cink 71-66, Dylan Wu 72-65, Kevin Streelman 66-71, Beau Hossler 68-69, Max Homa 70-67, Harris English 71-66, Taylor Moore 66-71138 - Chris Kirk 67-71, Matthew NeSmith 67-71, Ryan Palmer 66-72, David Lingmerth (SWE) 71-67, Denny McCarthy 71-67, Patrick Cantlay 67-71, Webb Simpson 71-67, Gary Woodland 69-69, Alex Smalley 73-65

