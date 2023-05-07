Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina (par 71, USA unless noted): 197 - Wyndham Clark 67-67-63 199 - Xander Schauffele 66-69-64 202 - Adam Scott (AUS) 67-68-67, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 69-65-68 203 - Harris English 71-66-66, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 65-71-67, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 69-66-68 204 - Brendon Todd 71-68-65 205 - Corey Conners (CAN) 70-69-66, Gary Woodland 69-69-67, Max Homa 70-67-68, Michael Kim 68-68-69, Adam Svensson (CAN) 68-67-70, Justin Thomas 68-67-70, Nate Lashley 68-66-71206 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-69-66, Seamus Power (IRL) 69-70-67, Alex Smalley 73-65-68, Dylan Wu 72-65-69207 - Doug Ghim 71-69-67, Rickie Fowler 71-68-68, Matt Kuchar 72-67-68, Matthew NeSmith 67-71-69, Kevin Streelman 66-71-70, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 66-70-71, JJ Spaun 68-67-72