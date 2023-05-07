UrduPoint.com

Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores

Washington, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina (par 71, USA unless noted): 197 - Wyndham Clark 67-67-63 199 - Xander Schauffele 66-69-64 202 - Adam Scott (AUS) 67-68-67, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 69-65-68 203 - Harris English 71-66-66, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 65-71-67, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 69-66-68 204 - Brendon Todd 71-68-65 205 - Corey Conners (CAN) 70-69-66, Gary Woodland 69-69-67, Max Homa 70-67-68, Michael Kim 68-68-69, Adam Svensson (CAN) 68-67-70, Justin Thomas 68-67-70, Nate Lashley 68-66-71206 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-69-66, Seamus Power (IRL) 69-70-67, Alex Smalley 73-65-68, Dylan Wu 72-65-69207 - Doug Ghim 71-69-67, Rickie Fowler 71-68-68, Matt Kuchar 72-67-68, Matthew NeSmith 67-71-69, Kevin Streelman 66-71-70, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 66-70-71, JJ Spaun 68-67-72

Related Topics

USA Wyndham Gary Charlotte Fargo Adam Scott

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

21 minutes ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

10 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

10 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

10 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.