UrduPoint.com

Golf: Phoenix Open Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Golf: Phoenix Open scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Arizona (USA unless noted, par-71): 130 - Sahith Theegala 66-64 132 - Brooks Koepka 66-66, Xander Schauffele 67-65 133 - Patrick Cantlay 67-66 134 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 66-68, Talor Gooch 70-64, Max Homa 69-65135 - Alex Noren (SWE) 67-68, J.

T.

Poston 69-66, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 68-67, Tom Hoge 69-66, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 65-70136 - Keegan Bradley 68-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 68-68, Patton Kizzire 71-65, Bubba Watson 67-69, Kevin Kisner 67-69, Billy Horschel 67-69, Sam Ryder 72-64, Brian Harman 68-68, Chris Kirk 70-66, Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 69-67

Related Topics

USA Scottsdale Brooks Matsuyama Phoenix

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2022

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th February 2022

14 minutes ago
 Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

9 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

9 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

9 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>