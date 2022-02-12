Golf: Phoenix Open scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Arizona (USA unless noted, par-71): 130 - Sahith Theegala 66-64 132 - Brooks Koepka 66-66, Xander Schauffele 67-65 133 - Patrick Cantlay 67-66 134 - Adam Hadwin (CAN) 66-68, Talor Gooch 70-64, Max Homa 69-65135 - Alex Noren (SWE) 67-68, J.

T.

Poston 69-66, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 68-67, Tom Hoge 69-66, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 65-70136 - Keegan Bradley 68-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 68-68, Patton Kizzire 71-65, Bubba Watson 67-69, Kevin Kisner 67-69, Billy Horschel 67-69, Sam Ryder 72-64, Brian Harman 68-68, Chris Kirk 70-66, Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 69-67