Golf: Phoenix Open scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Arizona (USA unless noted, par-71): 199 - Sahith Theegala 66-64-69 200 - Brooks Koepka 66-66-68 201 - Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62, Talor Gooch 70-64-67, Patrick Cantlay 67-66-68, Xander Schauffele 67-65-69 202 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 68-68-66, Tom Hoge 69-66-67, Max Homa 69-65-68, Alex Noren (SWE) 67-68-67, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 66-68-68 203 - Garrick Higgo (RSA) 70-69-64 204 - Keith Mitchell 69-69-66, Rory Sabbatini (SVK) 69-68-67, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 67-70-67, Brendon Todd 68-69-67, Bubba Watson 67-69-68, Billy Horschel 67-69-68, Patton Kizzire 71-65-68205 - Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 70-68-67, Scott Stallings 67-70-68, Justin Thomas 67-70-68, Jon Rahm (ESP) 67-70-68, Chris Kirk 70-66-69, J.

T.

Poston 69-66-70206 - Martin Laird (SCO) 70-67-69, Brian Harman 68-68-70, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 68-67-71