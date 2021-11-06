Golf: Portugal Masters scores

Vilamoura, Portugal, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Leading second round scores in the European Tour's Portugal Masters at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal on Friday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 71): 130 - Nino Bertasio (ITA) 61-69 132 - Lucas Bjerregaard (DEN) 67-65, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 68-64, Adria Arnaus (ESP) 65-67, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 68-64 133 - Callum Shinkwin 67-66134 - Sam Horsfield 68-66135 - Richard Bland 70-65, Grant Forrest 68-67, Oliver Wilson 68-67, Gavin Green (MAS) 66-69