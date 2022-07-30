Golf: Rocket Mortgage Classic scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan (USA unless noted, par-72): 129 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 64-65 130 - Tony Finau 64-66 132 - Lee Hodges 66-66 134 - Cameron Young 71-63, Russell Henley 69-65, Stewart Cink 68-66135 - Sahith Theegala 68-67, Adam Scott (AUS) 69-66, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 67-68, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 67-68, Patrick Cantlay 70-65, Scott Stallings 70-65136 - Richy Werenski 70-66, Charley Hoffman 67-69, Sam Ryder 67-69, Zach Johnson 67-69, John Huh 67-69, Austin Smotherman 68-68, Justin Lower 67-69, Callum Tarren (ENG) 67-69