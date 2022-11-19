UrduPoint.com

Golf: RSM Classic Scores

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Golf: RSM Classic scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour RSM Classic on the par-72 Plantation Course and par-70 Seaside course at Sea Island, Georgia (USA unless noted): 130 - Andrew Putnam 65-65, Harry Higgs 67-63, Cole Hammer 64-66 131 - Joel Dahmen 67-64, Beau Hossler 64-67, Sahith Theegala 68-63 132 - Kevin Streelman 68-64, Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 68-64, Callum Tarren (ENG) 64-68, David Lingmerth (SWE) 67-65 133 - Alex Smalley 67-66, Ben Martin 69-64, Will Gordon 69-64, Chris Gotterup 65-68134 - Seamus Power (IRL) 66-68, Justin Suh 66-68, Patrick Rodgers 69-65, Dean Burmester (RSA) 66-68135 - Keith Mitchell 67-68, Greyson Sigg 66-69, Patton Kizzire 67-68, Hayden Buckley 69-66, JJ Spaun 67-68, Paul Haley 68-67, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-66, Justin Rose (ENG) 68-67, Taylor Montgomery 69-66

Related Topics

USA David Mitchell Montgomery Georgia

Recent Stories

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

8 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

8 hours ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

8 hours ago
 RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA ..

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Ch ..

8 hours ago
 IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to ..

IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to Criticism - Russia's Rosenerg ..

8 hours ago
 Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.