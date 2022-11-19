Golf: RSM Classic scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour RSM Classic on the par-72 Plantation Course and par-70 Seaside course at Sea Island, Georgia (USA unless noted): 130 - Andrew Putnam 65-65, Harry Higgs 67-63, Cole Hammer 64-66 131 - Joel Dahmen 67-64, Beau Hossler 64-67, Sahith Theegala 68-63 132 - Kevin Streelman 68-64, Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 68-64, Callum Tarren (ENG) 64-68, David Lingmerth (SWE) 67-65 133 - Alex Smalley 67-66, Ben Martin 69-64, Will Gordon 69-64, Chris Gotterup 65-68134 - Seamus Power (IRL) 66-68, Justin Suh 66-68, Patrick Rodgers 69-65, Dean Burmester (RSA) 66-68135 - Keith Mitchell 67-68, Greyson Sigg 66-69, Patton Kizzire 67-68, Hayden Buckley 69-66, JJ Spaun 67-68, Paul Haley 68-67, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-66, Justin Rose (ENG) 68-67, Taylor Montgomery 69-66