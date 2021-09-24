Golf: Ryder Cup Pairings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:30 PM
Kohler, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pairings for Friday's afternoon four-balls matches at the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin: 12:10 pm (1710 GMT): Dustin Johnson/Xander Schauffele (USA) v Paul Casey/Bernd Wiesberger (EUR) 12:26: Bryson DeChambeau/Scottie Scheffler (USA) v Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)12:42: Tony Finau/Harris English (USA) v Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (IRL)12:58: Justin Thomas/Patrick Cantlay v Tommy Fleetwood/Viktor Hovland (EUR)