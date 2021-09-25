Golf: Ryder Cup Pairings
Umer Jamshaid 24 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 09:00 AM
Kohler, United States, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Pairings for Saturday morning's foursomes matches at the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin: 7:05 am (1205 GMT): Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (USA) v Sergio Garcia/Jon Rahm (EUR) 7:21: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa (USA) v Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)7:37: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) v Viktor Hovland/Bernd Wiesberger (EUR)7:53: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) v Lee Westwood/Matthew Fitzparick (EUR)