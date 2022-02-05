Golf: Saudi International Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 10:40 PM
King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Feb 5 (AFP/APP) :Leading third-round scores from the Asian Tour's Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on Saturday (par 70): 198 - Harold Varner III (USA) 64 66 68 199 - Adri Arnaus (ESP) 64 66 69 200 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 66 67 67 202 - Cameron Smith (AUS) 66 66 70 203 - Dustin Johnson (USA) 65 71 67, Ryosuke Kinoshita (JPN) 64 70 69, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 68 67 68 Selected: 204 - Bubba Watson (USA) 64 70 70, Xander Schauffele (USA) 67 68 69 205 - Matthew Wolff (USA) 65 67 73 206 - Paul Casey (ENG) 68 74 64 207 - Phil Mickelson (USA) 67 69 71208 - Ian Poulter (ENG) 68 72 68, Shane Lowry (IRL) 68 70 70211 - Lee Westwood (ENG) 71 69 71, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 67 69 75, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 70 70 71