Golf: Scottish Championship Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Golf: Scottish Championship scores

St Andrews, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Leading second round scores in the European Tour Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews on Friday (GBR and IRL unless stated, par 72): 132 - Matt Wallace 65, 67, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 62, 70 133 - Aaron Rai 66, 67 134 - Adrien Saddier (FRA) 67, 67 135 - Paul Waring 68, 67, Garrick Porteous 66, 69, Padraig Harrington 66, 69136 - Marc Warren 67, 69, Jonathan Caldwell 70, 66, Sean Crocker (USA) 70, 66137 - Kristoffer Reitan (NOR) 73, 64, Dave Coupland 68, 69, Brandon Stone (RSA) 67, 70, Bryce Easton (RSA) 65, 72, Matthew Southgate 69, 68, Chris Paisley 66, 71, Lee Westwood 67, 70

