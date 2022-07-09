Golf: Scottish Open scores

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores in the DP World (European) Tour Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, North Berwick on Thursday (GBR and IRL unless stated, par 71): 133 - Cameron Tringale (USA) 61-72 136 - Gary Woodland (USA) 64-72, Doug Ghim (USA) 67-69 137 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 72-65, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 66-71, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-66, Jordan Smith (ENG) 68-69 138 - Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 68-70, Rickie Fowler (USA) 69-69, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-69, Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 66-72, Rafael Cabrera (ESP) 69-69139 - Wu Ashun (CHN) 71-68, Maximilian Kieffer (GER) 71-68, Joohyung Kim (KOR) 68-71, Justin Harding (RSA) 65-74, Ryan Palmer (USA) 67-72, Brandon Wu (USA) 67-72, Connor Syme (SCO) 70-69140 - Justin Rose (ENG) 68-72, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 72-68, Jordan Spieth (USA) 68-72, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 70-70, Alex Smalley (USA) 67-73, Dean Burmester (RSA) 68-72, Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 69-71, Jon Rahm (ESP) 68-72, Thomas Detry (BEL) 73-67