UrduPoint.com

Golf: Scottish Open Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Golf: Scottish Open scores

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading second-round scores in the DP World (European) Tour Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, North Berwick on Thursday (GBR and IRL unless stated, par 71): 133 - Cameron Tringale (USA) 61-72 136 - Gary Woodland (USA) 64-72, Doug Ghim (USA) 67-69 137 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 72-65, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 66-71, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-66, Jordan Smith (ENG) 68-69 138 - Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 68-70, Rickie Fowler (USA) 69-69, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-69, Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 66-72, Rafael Cabrera (ESP) 69-69139 - Wu Ashun (CHN) 71-68, Maximilian Kieffer (GER) 71-68, Joohyung Kim (KOR) 68-71, Justin Harding (RSA) 65-74, Ryan Palmer (USA) 67-72, Brandon Wu (USA) 67-72, Connor Syme (SCO) 70-69140 - Justin Rose (ENG) 68-72, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 72-68, Jordan Spieth (USA) 68-72, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 70-70, Alex Smalley (USA) 67-73, Dean Burmester (RSA) 68-72, Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 69-71, Jon Rahm (ESP) 68-72, Thomas Detry (BEL) 73-67

Related Topics

USA World Brandon Lawrence Gary Palmer Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

36 minutes ago
 Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures ..

Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus, lumpy sk ..

36 minutes ago
 Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin A ..

Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin America - Ambassador

36 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to provide edible items at affor ..

Steps being taken to provide edible items at affordable rates: Tanvir

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to rev ..

Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to review relief activities

36 minutes ago
 US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Ext ..

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.