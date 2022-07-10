Golf: Scottish Open scores

UrduPoint.com

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores in the DP World (European) Tour Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, North Berwick on Saturday (GBR and IRL unless stated, par 70): 203 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 72-65-66 205 - Rafael Cabrera (ESP) 69-69-67 206 - Jordan Smith 68-69-69, Ryan Palmer (USA) 67-72-67, Jordan Spieth (USA) 68-72-66 207 - Matthew Fitzpatrick 71-66-70, Cameron Tringale (USA) 61-72-74, Alex Smalley (USA) 67-73-67208 - Gary Woodland (USA) 64-72-72, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 66-71-71, Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 66-72-70, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-69-70, Branden Grace (RSA) 69-72-67, Kim Joo-hyung (KOR)68-71-69, Max Homa (USA) 71-71-66, Alexander Bjork (SWE) 68-73-67209 - Rickie Fowler (USA) 69-69-71, Thomas Detry (BEL) 73-67-69, Tommy Fleetwood 73-69-67, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 70-70-69

