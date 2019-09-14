Golf: Solheim Cup results

(@imziishan)

Gleneagles, United Kingdom, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :results from the first day of the Solheim Cup in Gleneagles on Friday: Foursomes (Europe Names first) Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law halved with Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier beat Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare 2 and 1 Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff lost to Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda 6 and 4 Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz beat Megan Khang and Annie Park 2 and 1 Afternoon fourballs (Europe names first) Suzann Pettersen and Anne van Dam beat Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas 4 and 2 Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall lost to Ally McDonald and Angel Yin 7 and 5 Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law halved with Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz halved with Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare Score: Europe 4.5 USA 3.5