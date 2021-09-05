UrduPoint.com

Golf: Solheim Cup Scores

Sun 05th September 2021

Golf: Solheim Cup scores

New York, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Scores after opening matches on day two of the 17th Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, on Sunday: Danielle Kang/Austin Ernst (USA) bt Georgia Hall/Madelene Sagstrom (EUR) 1-up Lexi Thompson/Brittany Altomare bt Charley Hull/Emily Pedersen (EUR) 2&1 Mel Reid/Leona Maguire (EUR) bt Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing (USA) 5&4 Lizette Salas/Jennifer Kupcho (USA) bt Anna Nordqvist/Matilda Castren (EUR) 3&1 (Europe leads United States 6 1/2 - 5 1/2)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

