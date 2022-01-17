UrduPoint.com

Golf: Sony Open Scores

Published January 17, 2022

Golf: Sony Open scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading fourth-round scores on Sunday in the US PGA Tour Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii (x-won in a playoff, USA unless noted, par-70): 257 - x-Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 66-65-63-63, Russell Henley 62-63-67-65 261 - Kevin Kisner 68-64-65-64, Seamus Power (IRE) 63-68-65-65 262 - Michael Thompson -18 F -7 63 67 69 63 262 Lucas Glover -18 F -5 67 66 64 65 262 71 159 88263 - Keith Mitchell 67-68-65-63, Russell Knox (SCO) 67-67-64-65, Matt Kuchar 64-65-67-67, Adam Svensson (CAN) 64-67-65-67264 - Corey Conners (CAN) 64-67-69-64

