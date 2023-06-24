Golf: Traveler's Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 08:40 AM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Traveler's Championship at Cromwell, Connecticut (USA unless noted, par-70): 125 - Denny McCarthy 60-65, Keegan Bradley 62-63 127 - Chez Reavie 64-63 129 - Eric Cole 64-65 130 - Zac Blair 65-65, Adam Scott (AUS) 62-68131 - Chesson Hadley 66-65, Lucas Herbert 67-64, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 66-65132 - Greyson Sigg 66-66, Kevin Yu 65-67, Brian Harman 66-66, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 67-65, Rory McIlroy 68-64, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 65-67, Corey Conners (CAN) 67-65, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 67-65, Austin Eckroat 67-65, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 67-65, Xander Schauffele 68-64, Alex Smalley 70-62