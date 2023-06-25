Open Menu

Golf: Travelers Championship Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Golf: Travelers Championship scores

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Connecticut (USA unless noted, par-70): 189 - Keegan Bradley 62-63-64 190 - Chez Reavie 64-63-63 194 - Patrick Cantlay 65-68-61 195 - Rickie Fowler 70-65-60, Adam Scott (AUS) 62-68-65, Denny McCarthy 60-65-70 196 - Justin Thomas 70-64-62, Scottie Scheffler 63-70-63, Alex Smalley 70-62-64, Brian Harman 66-66-64, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 66-65-65197 - Corey Conners (CAN) 67-65-65, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 67-65-65, Lucas Herbert (AUS) 67-64-66198 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-64-65, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 68-64-66, Zac Blair 65-65-68

