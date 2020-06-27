UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golf: Travelers Championship Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Golf: Travelers Championship scores

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Traveler's Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut (USA unless noted, par-70): 192 - Brendon Todd 66-65-61 194 - Dustin Johnson 69-64-61 195 - Kevin Streelman 66-66-63 196 - Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 60-68-68 197 - Bryson DeChambeau 65-67-65, Kevin Na 66-66-65198 - Abraham Ancer (MEX) 67-65-66, Patton Kizzire 66-66-66, Phil Mickelson 64-63-71, Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 64-68-66, Scott Stallings 66-68-64199 - Will Gordon 66-62-71, Charley Hoffman 67-67-65, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 63-69-67, Zach Johnson 68-64-67, Kyle Stanley 69-65-65, Brendan Steele 69-62-68

