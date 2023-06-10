Golf: US Open five key holes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Five key holes at Los Angeles Country Club North Course, which will host the 123rd US Open golf championship in the tournament's first return to LA in 75 years: - Hole two, par-four, 497 yards - A barranca guards the second green of the hole that US Golf Association Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer calls "a punch in the nose" after the welcoming first hole.

Two bunkers guard the right side of the fairway but one on the left poses the greater threat off the tee and a dry barranca guards the front of a contoured green.

- Hole six, par-four, 330 yards - The dogleg right could be a driveable par-four, if players are willing to take the chance on a blind shot to a green cut from a shelf behind a sweeping slope.

A miss, however, could find one of two greenside bunkers, a barranca or daunting rough. Those laying up still face a testing approach to a narrow raised green.

- Hole 11, par-three, 290 yards - Setting the scene a stone's throw from Hollywood, the 11th is one of five par-threes on the course and features a view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline behind a green some 40 feet lower than the tee and guarded by three bunkers.

The domed putting surface surrounded by a closely mown apron will make for tough up and downs.

- Hole 14, par-five, 623 yards - The only par-five on the back nine is also the longest hole on the course. The landing area off the tee is squeezed by a trio of bunkers that direct players to the left for a safer option. Out of bounds runs along the entire right side to the oddly shaped putting surface guarded by three greenside bunkers strategically placed to protect various pin positions.

-Hole 16, par-four, 542 yards - The longest hole on the scorecard is the first of three straight par-fours to finish. Another uniquely shaped green, guarded by a right-front bunker, requires a precise shot for anyone thinking about a birdie.