Golf: US PGA Barbasol Championship scores

Nicholasville, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Sunday's completion of the storm-hit third round of the USPGA Tour and DP World Tour Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace (USA unless noted, par 72): 194 - Matti Schmid (GER) 65-63-66 196 - Hurly Long (GER) 68-65-63 197 - Trey Mullinax 65-65-67, Kevin Streelman 66-64-67 198 - Sean O'Hair 68-65-65, Adam Svensson (CAN) 62-67-69 200 - Michael Kim 65-68-67, Tyler Duncan 67-64-69201 - Vince Whaley 70-64-67, Yannick Paul (GER) 66-67-68, Mark Hubbard 65-67-69, Ricardo Gouveia (POR) 64-65-72202 - Kramer Hickok 67-66-69, Ben Kohles 67-66-69, Max McGreevy 65-63-74