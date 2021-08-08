Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship scores

Los Angeles, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California, using the Modified Stableford Scoring System that awards and subtracts points for birdies and bogeys (USA unless noted): 38 - Adam Schenk 8-19-11 34 - Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 7-17-10, Andrew Putnam 10-15-9 33 - Scott Piercy 10-15-8, Joel Dahmen 16-10-7 31 - Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 12-17-2 30 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 3-13-14 29 - Sean O'Hair 1-11-17, Ben Taylor (ENG) 3-19-7 28 - Vincent Whaley 7-9-1227 - Greg Chalmers (AUS) 9-6-12, Harold Varner 1-14-12, Bo Van Pelt 3-15-9, Maverick McNealy 9-9-9, Scott Harrington 13-12-226 - Roger Sloan 11-4-11, Gary Woodland 2-14-10, Nelson Ledesma (ARG) 10-8-8