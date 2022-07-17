Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California, using the Modified Stableford Scoring System that awards and subtracts points for birdies and bogeys (USA unless noted): 37 - Chez Reavie 9 19 9 31 - Martin Laird (SCO) 10 8 13 28 - Alex Noren (SWE) 4 12 12, Cam Davis (AUS) 8 8 12 27 - Brice Garnett 12 5 10, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 11 14 2 26 - Michael Thompson 10 -2 18, Joshua Creel 10 5 11, Harry Higgs 4 11 11, Maverick McNealy 11 8 725 - Scott Gutschewski 6 8 11, Mark Hubbard 13 12 024 - Marcus Helligkilde (DEN) 8 7 9, Charley Hoffman 13-2-9 , Martin Trainer 8 11 5