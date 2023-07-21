Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Barracuda Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after Thursday's first round in the US PGA Tour Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California, using the Modified Stableford scoring system that awards points for eagles and birdies and subtracts points for bogeys (USA unless noted): 23 points - Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 17 - Beau Hossler 16 - Alexander Levy (FRA), Ryan Gerard 15 - Carson Young, Patrick Rodgers, Maximilian Kieffer (GER) 14 - James Hahn 13 - Nathan Kimsey (ENG), Martin Laird (SCO), Brent Grant12 - Carl Yuan (CHN), Kyle Westmoreland, James Morrison (ENG)11 - Charles Porter, Julien Guerrier (FRA), Wesley Bryan, Chesson Hadley, Vincent Norrman (SWE), Troy Merritt

